Latest Weather Blog
2020 NFL Draft: LSU ties record for most picks in NFL history
Fourteen Tigers have been selected in the first, second and third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The LSU Tigers tied for most picks in NFL history in the 7th round against Ohio State in 2004.
The. Best. Ever. #NFLDraft | #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/FitqLxdCpf— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) April 25, 2020
***LSU players picked in ROUNDS FOUR THROUGH SEVEN (Night 3 of the NFL Draft) listed below***
Stephen Sullivan
Hold That Tiger— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) April 25, 2020
The @Seahawks select Stephen Sullivan#GeauxTigers | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/GksREF3Dnd
Blake Ferguson
Blake Ferguson was selected with the 185th pick in the sixth round by the Miami Dolphins. Ferguson was the team captain for the 2018 & 2019 season. He played in all 15 games for the 2019 season at long snapper for the 15-0 national champion Tigers.
Hold That Tiger— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) April 25, 2020
The @MiamiDolphins select @bferguson50 #NFLDraft | #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/wl33MD1rq3
Rashard Lawrence
Rashard Lawrence was selected with the 131st pick in the fourth round by the Arizona Cardinals. As a senior, Lawrence solidified the Tiger's dominant defensive line during his time at LSU.
Lawrence was a team captain as a sophomore but injuries caused him to miss time. He started his entire junior season, finishing strong as the Fiesta Bowl Defensive Player of the Game in a win over UCF.
As a Tiger, Lawrence earned second-team All-SEC honors during his senior year.
Hold That Tiger— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) April 25, 2020
The @AZCardinals select @Rashard_99 #GeauxTigers | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/4CkQEcIxYS
Saahdiq Charles
Saahdiq Charles was selected with the 108th pick in the fourth round by the Washington Redskins. Charles was a key member of LSU's Joe Moore Award winning offensive line that helped protect Joe Burrow during the team's championship season.
He started nine games at left tackle but off the field issues sidelined him for six games. He received SEC All-Freshmen honors during his freshman season at LSU.
Hold That Tiger— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) April 25, 2020
The @Redskins select @saahdiq #GeauxTigers | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/gYDPJhmAbM
***LSU players picked in the SECOND AND THIRD ROUNDS (Night 2 of the NFL Draft) listed below***
Grant Delpit
Grant Delpit was the first Tiger taken in the second round as he went 44th overall to the Cleveland Browns. Delpit joins fellow Tiger secondary member Greedy Williams in the secondardy in Ohio.
Delpit was considered a first round talent, however an ankle injury limited the Tiger safety for the majority of the season and ultimately led to the slip in the Draft.
Delpit won the 2019 Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back but is widely considered to have had a better 2018 season than in 2019.
The two-time first team All-America in 2018 and 2019 played in 40 games with 37 starts and finished his LSU career with 199 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks and 8 interceptions.
With the No. 44 overall pick, the @Browns select @LSUfootball S Grant Delpit!— NFL (@NFL) April 25, 2020
??: 2020 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC
??: https://t.co/G7fI4KRbG7 pic.twitter.com/qE9QuHJEH5
Kristian Fulton
LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton has been selected by Tennessee Titans with the 61 st pick overall pick in the 2nd round.
The New Orleans product was a second-team All-SEC selection in 2019 (AP) and finished career with 65 tackles, 25 passes defended, and two interceptions.
Last season the Tennessee Titans were in the AFC Championship game, losing to the eventual Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.
With the No. 61 overall pick, the @Titans select @LSUfootball DB Kristian Fulton!— NFL (@NFL) April 25, 2020
??: 2020 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC
??: https://t.co/G7fI4L8MxF pic.twitter.com/XSOHGG5Au7
Damien Lewis
LSU offensive lineman Damien Lewis has been selected with the 69th overall pick by the Seattle Seahawks.
Round 3, No. 69 overall: @Seahawks select @LSUfootball OG Damien Lewis!https://t.co/JBQ1QtyiNN#NFLDraft— NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) April 25, 2020
Lloyd Cushenberry
LSU center Lloyd Cushenberry is headed to the NFL. He was drafted by the Denver Broncos, the 83rd overall pick.
The Dutchtown High School product wore the number 18 for LSU last season, which represents one of the top leaders on the team.
As a two-year starter at center for LSU in 2018-19, he started 28 consecutive games.
With the No. 83 overall pick, the @Broncos select @LSUfootball C Lloyd Cushenberry!— NFL (@NFL) April 25, 2020
??: 2020 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC
??: https://t.co/G7fI4L8MxF pic.twitter.com/Uvc64KZBWM
Jacob Phillips
LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips has been selected with the 97th overall pick by the Cleveland Browns.
Phillips is the second Tiger drafted Friday evening by the Browns as safety Grant Delpit was picked up by Cleveland in the second round of the draft.
The Nashville native was a two-year starter for the Tigers. He played in 39 games, starting in 26, in three seasons at LSU.
Phillips was LSU's leading tackler with a total of 218 tackles throughout his college career.
Round 3, No. 97 overall: @Browns select @LSUfootball LB Jacob Phillips!https://t.co/YbRuuBZN1r#NFLDraft— NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) April 25, 2020
***LSU players picked in the FIRST ROUND (Night 1 of the NFL Draft) listed below***
Joe Burrow
Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, Joe Burrow, was drafted number one overall by the Cincinnati Bengals. He's the second player since 1967 to win the Heisman Trophy, National Championship, and be the first overall pick. He's the first LSU player to be drafted number one since JaMarcus Russell in 2007.
With the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 #NFLDraft, the @Bengals select @LSUfootball QB Joe Burrow! (by @Bose) pic.twitter.com/mk142Itdjt— NFL (@NFL) April 24, 2020
K'Lavon Chaisson
LSU linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson was drafted 20th overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
With the No. 20 overall pick, the @Jaguars select @LSUfootball LB K'Lavon Chaisson!— NFL (@NFL) April 24, 2020
(by @Bose)
??: 2020 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC
??: https://t.co/G7fI4L8MxF pic.twitter.com/LURa2u6yoj
Justin Jefferson
LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson was drafted 22nd overall by the Minnesota Vikings.
With the No. 22 overall pick, the @Vikings select @LSUfootball WR Justin Jefferson! (by @Bose)— NFL (@NFL) April 24, 2020
??: 2020 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC
??: https://t.co/G7fI4L8MxF pic.twitter.com/pkcYZA9jv5
Patrick Queen
LSU linebacker Patrick Queen was drafted 28th overall by the Baltimore Ravens.
With the No. 28 overall pick, the @Ravens select @LSUfootball LB Patrick Queen! (by @Bose)— NFL (@NFL) April 24, 2020
??: 2020 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC
??: https://t.co/G7fI4L8MxF pic.twitter.com/PppZ9G7U6o
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was drafted 32nd by the Kansas City Chiefs, the first running back to be drafted.
With the No. 32 overall pick, the @Chiefs select @LSUfootball RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire! (by @Bose) #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/yo1BKhM2Qt— NFL (@NFL) April 24, 2020
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Governor Edwards expected to discuss details of gradual reopening, Monday
-
BR honors officers following double-shooting that left one officer dead and a...
-
LSU tailgating Krewe cooks 300 meals for OLOL hospital workers
-
Sunday Journal with Fran U
-
April 27 interview with Mayor Broome regarding fatal double-shooting of BRPD officers