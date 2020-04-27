2020 NFL Draft: LSU ties record for most picks in NFL history

Fourteen Tigers have been selected in the first, second and third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The LSU Tigers tied for most picks in NFL history in the 7th round against Ohio State in 2004.

***LSU players picked in ROUNDS FOUR THROUGH SEVEN (Night 3 of the NFL Draft) listed below***

Stephen Sullivan

Blake Ferguson

Blake Ferguson was selected with the 185th pick in the sixth round by the Miami Dolphins. Ferguson was the team captain for the 2018 & 2019 season. He played in all 15 games for the 2019 season at long snapper for the 15-0 national champion Tigers.

Rashard Lawrence

Rashard Lawrence was selected with the 131st pick in the fourth round by the Arizona Cardinals. As a senior, Lawrence solidified the Tiger's dominant defensive line during his time at LSU.

Lawrence was a team captain as a sophomore but injuries caused him to miss time. He started his entire junior season, finishing strong as the Fiesta Bowl Defensive Player of the Game in a win over UCF.

As a Tiger, Lawrence earned second-team All-SEC honors during his senior year.

Saahdiq Charles

Saahdiq Charles was selected with the 108th pick in the fourth round by the Washington Redskins. Charles was a key member of LSU's Joe Moore Award winning offensive line that helped protect Joe Burrow during the team's championship season.

He started nine games at left tackle but off the field issues sidelined him for six games. He received SEC All-Freshmen honors during his freshman season at LSU.

***LSU players picked in the SECOND AND THIRD ROUNDS (Night 2 of the NFL Draft) listed below***

Grant Delpit

Grant Delpit was the first Tiger taken in the second round as he went 44th overall to the Cleveland Browns. Delpit joins fellow Tiger secondary member Greedy Williams in the secondardy in Ohio.

Delpit was considered a first round talent, however an ankle injury limited the Tiger safety for the majority of the season and ultimately led to the slip in the Draft.

Delpit won the 2019 Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back but is widely considered to have had a better 2018 season than in 2019.

The two-time first team All-America in 2018 and 2019 played in 40 games with 37 starts and finished his LSU career with 199 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks and 8 interceptions.

Kristian Fulton LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton has been selected by Tennessee Titans with the 61 st pick overall pick in the 2nd round. The New Orleans product was a second-team All-SEC selection in 2019 (AP) and finished career with 65 tackles, 25 passes defended, and two interceptions. Last season the Tennessee Titans were in the AFC Championship game, losing to the eventual Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Damien Lewis

LSU offensive lineman Damien Lewis has been selected with the 69th overall pick by the Seattle Seahawks.

Lewis was a First Team All-America (The Athletic) and a Second Team All-SEC (AP,Coaches) in 2019. He was a two year starter and guard and played in 28 consecutive games.

Lloyd Cushenberry

LSU center Lloyd Cushenberry is headed to the NFL. He was drafted by the Denver Broncos, the 83rd overall pick.

The Dutchtown High School product wore the number 18 for LSU last season, which represents one of the top leaders on the team.

As a two-year starter at center for LSU in 2018-19, he started 28 consecutive games.

Jacob Phillips

LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips has been selected with the 97th overall pick by the Cleveland Browns.

Phillips is the second Tiger drafted Friday evening by the Browns as safety Grant Delpit was picked up by Cleveland in the second round of the draft.

The Nashville native was a two-year starter for the Tigers. He played in 39 games, starting in 26, in three seasons at LSU.

Phillips was LSU's leading tackler with a total of 218 tackles throughout his college career.

***LSU players picked in the FIRST ROUND (Night 1 of the NFL Draft) listed below***

Joe Burrow

Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, Joe Burrow, was drafted number one overall by the Cincinnati Bengals. He's the second player since 1967 to win the Heisman Trophy, National Championship, and be the first overall pick. He's the first LSU player to be drafted number one since JaMarcus Russell in 2007.

K'Lavon Chaisson

LSU linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson was drafted 20th overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Justin Jefferson

LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson was drafted 22nd overall by the Minnesota Vikings.

Patrick Queen

LSU linebacker Patrick Queen was drafted 28th overall by the Baltimore Ravens.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was drafted 32nd by the Kansas City Chiefs, the first running back to be drafted.