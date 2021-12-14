Latest Weather Blog
2019 St. Jude Dream Home winner announced and more
BATON ROUGE- Congratulations Tywanna Taylor of Ethel, LA the winner of the 2019 St. Jude Dream Home.
The home, valued at $735,000, is in the new Rouzan community off Perkins Road on the edge of Southdowns in Baton Rouge. It features 3,400-square-feet, five bedrooms, four full bathrooms, and one half-bath. All of the latest amenities can be found inside. Outside also features a large, private porch with a gas grill.
List of prize winners below:
-St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house - Tywanna Taylor of Ethel, La
-Winner of the Genesis G80- Jennifer Robshaw of Baton Rouge
-Tickets on Sale prize - Free groceries for year, valued at $2500, courtesy of Dream Day Foundation - Jack Achord of Greenwell Springs, La
-Early Bird prize - $10,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Assurance Financial - Kathy Abbott of Baton Rouge, La
-Bonus prize - 2019 Genesis G80, courtesy of All Star Automotive - Jennifer Robshaw of Baton Rouge, La
-Open House prize - $5,000 shopping spree to American Factory Furniture - Nickie Mustacchia
-Artesso SmartTouch Technology kitchen faucet in stainless with soap dispenser, courtesy of Brizo - Don Moore of Baton Rouge, La
-One year of lawn care services, valued at $1200, courtesy of Taylor, Porter, Brooks & Phillips, L.L.P. - Rebecca Johnson of Baton Rouge, La
-Raising Cane’s Family Fun prize pack, courtesy of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers - Nicholas Patin of Jarreau, La
