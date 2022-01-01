77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
20 people rescued, 1 person still stranded on tram car in New Mexico

Saturday, January 01 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop
Photo: ACDC

ALBUQUERQUE - Twenty people have been rescued, and one person is still stranded in a tram car that became stuck at 2 a.m. Sunday due to icy conditions.

ABC reported the rescued passengers were evacuated from two gondolas via helicopter in an operation by Bernalillo County first responders.

The person who is still stuck is an employee from Sandia Peak Tramway.

