Latest Weather Blog
2 Your Town St. Francisville: Doctor-turned designer spends days adding color to life
ST. FRANCISVILLE - In a town like St. Francisville, hidden gems are everywhere, and one doctor-turned designer spends her days adding color to life.
For many years, Carol Ridenour waited for the early morning call, signaling another baby was on the way. As an OBGYN, she helped so many women deliver their children that it's not uncommon for her to run into their children, many years later, all grown up.
"I had a wonderful career," Ridenour said. "I loved it."
When the time came to retire, Ridenour knew what was waiting for her.
"My grandmother Phoebe taught me how to embroider when I was just six years old," she said.
The transition from doctor to designer was seamless and just made sense.
"I love color," she said. "As a retired person, you recreate yourself. I have so many interests. I love to paint. I love to sew. I thought, 'let's just try this.'"
Trending News
Ridenour started by buying a bag, just because she liked the size of it.
"I measured it, and then I made one better than that one."
That one bag sparked a creative love story. For ten years, Ridenour has measured, snipped, and sewn purses of all kinds. She says the homemade bags are lined for extra strength and durability, with a zipper pocket.
She calls the brand 'Phoebe Rose' after her grandmother and mother. Her daughter designed the logo stitched inside.
"At one point, I made a lot more bags than I do now," Ridenour said. "I do this strictly for fun."
To get your hands on one of Carol Ridenour's bags, click here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2 Your Town St. Francisville: Doctor-turned designer spends days adding color to...
-
Construction near LSU exits causes major delays during Wednesday morning commute on...
-
Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health, LSU launch hands-on culinary medicine...
-
Baldwin Police asking teens to stop vandalizing cars and homes ahead of...
-
West Baton Rouge deputies searching for man who stole from Walmart by...
Sports Video
-
Week 7 Fans' Choice Finalists: VOTE NOW!
-
Students react to firing of Terrence Graves as Southern University football head...
-
WATCH: Southern interim coach Fred McNair speaks to media for first time...
-
Southern University head coach Terrence Graves fired after 1-6 start to Jaguars'...
-
LSU drops 10 spots in AP Top 25 Poll after loss to...