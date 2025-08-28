2 Your Town Morgan City: Two-time Olympic Gold Medalist serves as role model to small town youth

MORGAN CITY - Vernon Norwood moved to Morgan City as a Hurricane Katrina evacuee 20 years ago. Since then, he's called it home and has represented it on the world's biggest stage.

Norwood didn't find his love for track until late in his high school career when his basketball season was cut short.

"I was a basketball guy in high school, Morgan City High School, and then I think I waited till, like, my junior year to start track. You know, we (basketball team) got kicked out of playoffs pretty early, and so I got really bored around that time, and I needed something to do, so I went out for the track team," Norwood said.

He ran the 400m because no one else was, and then he ran really well at the state championship in Baton Rouge at LSU, but he was disqualified for a lane violation.

He wound up at South Plains Junior College and then went back to LSU, where he finished school with some of the fastest times in the world in the 400m and the men’s 4x400m.

He’s raced in the Olympics in 2020 and 2024, taking gold in the men's 4x400 relay both times.

During those times of triumph, Norwood also learned the impact he can have on the younger generation of runners, especially those from small towns.

"I think when you mentor and you're trying to help athletes be better themselves, it gives you a little bit more perspective of how to carry yourself and set an example,” he said. “You change a lot of your ways, your perspective on the sport, and then yourself.”

Norwood just raced in Brussels, Belgium, over the past week and will race in Zurich, Switzerland, next week, trying to secure a spot on the USA men’s team again.

He’s not sure if he’ll try to make the Olympics in 2028 or not, but he hasn’t ruled it out either.