2 Your Health: Relief for drug-resistant epilepsy

Researchers in Ohio found a treatment for drug-resistant epilepsy using an MRI-guided probe.

Doctors say an epileptic 23-year-old who had been taking medication for his seizures with no relief was treated through a process called laser ablation, which effectively removed a portion of the patient's brain that was causing the episodes.

After two procedures and a medication change, the man said he was seizure-free for 400 days and counting.