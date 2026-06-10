Work on new May Street bridge ramps up this week as crews begin pile-driving before laying foundation

BATON ROUGE — This week, piles are being driven into the ground to support the foundation of a new May Street bridge being built as part of the University Lakes Restoration Project.

Work on the new bridge's foundation is expected to start Thursday, with the project team saying that residents, students and visitors should expect large construction equipment and intermittent noise during regular business hours while the work is underway.

The pile driving is expected to continue through June.

The new May Street bridge is a key part of the ongoing University Lakes Restoration Project, with a project spokesperson saying that the bridge will connect City Park Lake and University Lake across a new channel that will allow for continuous water and recreational access beneath the structure.

May Street closed in May 2025 between Dalrymple Drive and East Lakeshore Drive, with officials saying that it is expected to reopen in the fall.