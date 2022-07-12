Latest Weather Blog
2-year-old's body found in trash can; mother and boyfriend arrested for murder
HOUMA - A 2-year-old boy was killed Tuesday and officers found his body in a trash can before arresting his mother and her boyfriend for murder.
State Police issued a missing child alert for 2-year-old Ezekiel Harry who was last seen around noon at a walking track near Main Street and Mahler Street, close to Bayou Terrebonne and the Intracostal.
WWL-TV reported Ezekiel's body was found in a trash can on Daspit Street, nearly two miles away from where he was reported missing.
The news outlet said his mother, 28-year-old Maya Jones, and her live-in boyfriend, 37-year-old Jermaine Robinson, were arrested by Houma police officers Tuesday afternoon.
Trending News
Police said Jones gave officers false information, initially telling officers she was walking with Ezekiel and her other three children when a truck passed by and abducted the child.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
6-year-old bitten by alligator Sunday says he didn't shed a tear after...
-
DOTD inspecting Mississippi River bridge; rolling closures to be expected
-
Police investigating apparent vandalism at pro-life facility near Baton Rouge abortion clinic
-
Lightning strike rips hole in roof of home in Magnolia Lakes
-
Video: LSU commit Kaleb Jackson sits down with Sports2's Corey Rholdon to...