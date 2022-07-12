81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
2-year-old missing, last seen walking near Intracostal Waterway in Houma

3 hours 42 minutes 23 seconds ago Tuesday, July 12 2022 Jul 12, 2022 July 12, 2022 3:50 PM July 12, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

HOUMA - A 2-year-old boy went missing around noon Tuesday near the twin bridges overpass over the Intracostal Waterway in Houma. 

State Police said 2-year-old Ezekiel Harry was at a walking track near Main Street and Mahler Street, close to Bayou Terrebonne and the Intracostal. 

Ezekiel is 33 inches tall, weighs 26 pounds and was last seen wearing red shorts and a blue shirt with a dinosaur on the pocket. 

Anyone with information on Ezekiel's whereabouts should call the Houma Police Department at (985) 873-6371. 

