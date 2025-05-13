2 THE CLASSROOM: SU Nursing school doctoral program graduates largest class to date

BATON ROUGE - The Southern University School of Nursing is making history! The 2025 Doctor of Nursing Practice candidates will be the largest class to graduate since the program started in 2012.

Twelve nurses walked across the stage to receive their doctoral degrees. That number might seem small, but it's a huge step from when the program started in 2012.

"Well I can remember that first class was a small class, we graduated three students," said professor of nursing Dr. Wanda Spurlock. "Today, after this class graduates we will be up to approximately 72 graduates in our DNP program."

Aside from the number of graduates, this year will also be the first time a man is graduating from the program. Doctor Darryl Davis says he is honored and thankful.

"Whether it's the lack of resources or the reallocation of resources, misallocation of resources... to be a Black male, to be a voice, to be a inspiration to young males that have this same honor, is really a blessing," Davis said.

In January, the SU nursing school was recognized by nursing.org as the number one nursing program in the United States.

"I've seen tremendous growth in the program," Spurlock said. "Growth in our students and the quality of programs that we're able to offer them. Innovative types of programs that will really enhance their learning."

The new program is another way to recruit students to the healthcare profession. Recruitment is crucial right now because there is a shortage of healthcare workers across the country. That's why Southern is fighting to keep their students in Louisiana.

"Our goal for Southern is to retain our doctoral students here so that we can practice in the state of Louisiana. And Southern is the hallmark. We're not number one in the United States for nothing," professor Mary McCrary said. "We are the Southern University and the Southern University nursing program."