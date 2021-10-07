2 students dead in Houston school bus crash

Image: ABC News

HOUSTON - A school bus crash has left two high school students dead and two others and their bus driver seriously injured, Houston officials said.

According to ABC News, the crash happened around 7 a.m. today after the bus hit and went over the guardrail on the freeway and flipped on the road below. A woman driving a Buick next to the bus hit it after thinking a car was driving into her lane, Houston Police Department spokesman Victor Senties said at a news conference this morning.

"The bus driver attempted to over-correct and put it over the overpass," Senties told ABC News of the bus.

Senties said the woman was detained but no citations or charges have been filed against her. Police say there were four students, two girls and two boys, aboard the bus. One female student died at the scene and the other girl was declared dead at a hospital.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragedy and the loss of one of our students,” Houston School District Superintendent Terry Grier said. “I ask all of the HISD community to join me in praying for all of those involved.”

The condition of those injured was not immediately released.