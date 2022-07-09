85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2 people arrested for attempted murder, arson after lighting man on fire in Calif. park

3 hours 44 minutes 11 seconds ago Saturday, July 09 2022 Jul 9, 2022 July 09, 2022 5:23 PM July 09, 2022 in News
Source: ABC News
By: Logan Cullop
Photo: ABC News

SANGER, Calif. - Two people were arrested after setting a man on fire in a California park.

According to ABC News, officers got a call about a man suffering severe burns in Sanger Park around 9:15 p.m. July 7.

The man told officers he met a woman in the park who set him on fire.

The Sanger Police Department said security cameras caught 48-year-old Patricia Castillo walking up to the victim and throwing liquid on him before sparking a lighter and setting the man on fire.

Officers said 43-year-old Leonard Hawkins gave the lighter fluid to Castillo.

Trending News

The pair were arrested and booked for attempted murder, arson and conspiracy.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days