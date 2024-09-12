2 On Your Side: What to do after Francine

Photo: A tree fell on a home in Prairieville

BATON ROUGE - As the storm clears and the sun rises, residents may be getting their first good look at homes, cars and utilities. 2 On Your Side's Brittany Weiss helps you navigate the aftermath.

General Insurance:

Knowing what to do in the aftermath of a storm is just as important as the preparation. Before and after the storm, it is important to fully evaluate all property and take photographs. It is also recommended that homeowners know and understand their named storm deductible. Homeowner’s policies do not cover most flooding damage. Instead, a separate flood insurance policy for your home and belongings could be necessary. Take pictures and video of any flood damage before removing the water or making repairs. This is necessary in filing an insurance claim. Contact your insurance company and notify your insurance provider as soon as possible about any claims, so an adjuster can visit your property and assess the damage. If you don't have flood insurance and your home is in a federally declared disaster area, you may be eligible for federal disaster assistance.

Flooded Cars:

Street or property flooding can leave cars vulnerable to the elements. Brittany Weiss shares what you need to know about vehicle care. If you know or suspect that your car has flooded, don't start your car. This can cause even more damage. With comprehensive insurance, your car will be covered. However, if you only have liability coverage, flooding damage is not included for cars. Once you know the extent of your car's flood damage, it is important to consider the repair costs against the replacement cost. Even if you're in the market for a car, don't assume you're safe after a storm. Before making a used car purchase, it is strongly recommended to get the vehicle inspected before the final sale. Car titles can also be tracked through the National Motor Vehicle Title Information System. It’s designed to protect consumers from fraud, unsafe vehicles and stolen cars being resold. Long-term effects of water damage can stick around for the life of the car and come up unexpectedly. If the insurance company has salvaged, reconstructed or issued a certificate of destruction, it will show up in a CarFax.

Tree Damage:

One of the most immediate effects of hurricanes can be tree damage. When it comes to dealing with fallen trees, there can be gray areas. If your neighbor’s tree falls on your property —including your house, yard or car — there are several things to consider. The first step is to take pictures before cleaning up anything. Generally, if your neighbor's healthy tree falls on your property, it is your insurance company's responsibility to pay for the damage. Your neighbor's insurer would likely only accept liability and pay for the damage if the tree was dead, weak or if there is a documented history of concern. If an incident like this does occur, you should make temporary repairs, prevent further loss and keep your property secure. This can mean boarding up the house, putting plastic tarps over any holes and drying out water damage to prevent mold. After any repairs, keep your receipts to maintain a record of what materials were used and for what. This can then be put in a report for insurance adjusters. FEMA can help homeowners with no insurance.

Fraud:

Often there is an influx of fraud after major disasters. There is a lot to look out for and many sources for research. It is common to find contractors entering neighborhoods after a storm to offer work. Contractor fraud costs Americans billions of dollars every year. Before hiring anyone to repair damage, take a look at your property and reach out to your insurance company about coverage. Find a licensed, insured and well-reviewed contractor before someone comes knocking on your door and beware of people traveling from other areas. Check a contractor’s history before hiring them. The Louisiana State Board of Contractors has a lot of helpful information. Acquire several quotes and compare them. Significantly lower prices, high-pressure sales tactics, vague answers and large, up-front payments can be red flags. Contact the Louisiana Department of Insurance if you need help.