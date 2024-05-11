2 On Your Side: Patio floor fixed after company botches job

BATON ROUGE - Mae Wethey's mess of a patio has been fixed after an overwhelming response from the community.

In October, 2 On Your Side visited with Wethey who needed help after the concrete company she hired to beautify her patio left her property in ruins. Soon after that story aired on WBRZ, concrete flooring companies reached out to help.

"So many people just offered to help, you know," said Wethey.

In 2021, she called Viking Concrete Floors in Prairieville and paid $500 with the promise of $900 more after the job was completed. The company did the initial work quickly and were set to return, but never did. Soon after, her patio began to crack and peel. She was unable to use her outdoor space.

"I would call and call and call, had a lawyer write them a letter, and they just wouldn't respond," said Wethey.

Fed up, she called 2 On Your Side and several flooring companies offered to fix her patio. We Do Concrete Coatings Louisiana has gifted her a new patio.

"I just wanted to help," said owner Micah Milligan.

Help they did. The concrete was leveled and prepped prior to the coating. The new outdoor space has a fresh look completed with a border and fleur-de-lis.

"I can't wait to get it put back together so I can enjoy it," said Wethey.

Lions Landscaping also got involved with the project after they had heard what happened and offered to do some drainage work. Wethey says she is overwhelmed by the generosity.

"Sometimes you just don't realize how great people are and how much they're willing to help and for that I thank everybody that had something to do with this," she said.