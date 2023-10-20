Patio floor ruined, no response from company hired

BATON ROUGE - A woman is left with a mess since the concrete flooring company she hired to beautify her patio has been unresponsive.

Mae Wethey has lived in her Baton Rouge home for more than 40 years. She was attracted to the home because of the outdoor space. In 2021, she decided her back patio needed an upgrade. It had always held water after it rained and she wanted it to be leveled and sealed.

In 2021, she called Viking Concrete Floors in Prairieville. She paid $500 with the promise of $900 more after the job was completed. The company did the initial work quickly and were set to return, but never did.

"I watched them do it and I saw things that I just didn't think, you know, I don't know how this is going to turn out," she said.

Wethey noticed the patio started to bubble a couple of weeks later. She notified the company, but the problem was not addressed. Then it started cracking and peeling. Wethey increased her efforts and called nearly every day for weeks. She even had a lawyer send a letter but the damaged patio has not been fixed.

"I'm stuck with not being able to enjoy my patio and out the money I paid them, it's not right," said Wethey.

The receipt says her purchase comes with a 20-year warranty. Her patio didn't even last a month.

At the time of this post, 2 On Your Side has not heard back from Viking Concrete Floors after leaving several messages.