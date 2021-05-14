2 more convicted in multi-state heroin distribution ring

BATON ROUGE - The Department of Justice reports two more men have been convicted in connection with a the operation of a multi-state heroin distribution ring.

32-year-old Justin Scott, of Baton Rouge, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin, and 36-year-old Keenan Harris, of Denham Springs, pleaded guilty to distribution of heroin.

Scott admitted that between Jan. 1, 2014 and Feb. 18, 2015, he conspired with individuals in California and Louisiana to distribute thousands of heroin pills that had been pressed to resemble oxycodone in order to maximize profits. Once delivered to Baton Rouge, the pills were distributed to mid-level drug dealers and ultimately sold to drug users in East Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes.

Harris admitted to re-distributing more than 500 of the heroin pills on Oct. 14, 2014 that he had received from Scott.

The men were convicted in connection with “Operation Goldy Locks” which was a joint operation carried out by the DEA, Louisiana State Police, EBR Sheriff’s Office, Iberville Sheriff’s Office and Baton Rouge Police Department.