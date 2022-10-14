2 Mississippi police officers fired in child's death

LONG BEACH, Miss. - Reports say two Mississippi police officers have been fired after the death of a 3-year-old girl, who authorities say was left alone in a parked patrol car for four hours last week.



Local media organizations report the Long Beach Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Tuesday night to terminate Officer Cassie Barker and Sgt. Clark Ladner.



Chief Wayne McDowell recommended the immediate termination of the officers, who were also suspended without pay during the investigation. Reports said he cited a violation of department policies - conduct detrimental to the public.



Barker's daughter was found unresponsive in her patrol car Friday and pronounced dead at a hospital.



Investigator Glenn Granna in Mississippi's Hancock County said Tuesday no criminal charges have been filed to date.