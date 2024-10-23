2 Make a Difference: Unlikely friendship sparks when boy mistakes multimillionaire for homeless man

BATON ROUGE - A good deed on Good Friday led to an unlikely friendship for Kelvin Ellis and Matthew Busbice.

During an early morning in March, Matthew woke up to the sound of a fire alarm and rushed out of his apartment. While he was out of his building, Matt stopped for a coffee and a morning prayer outside of a nearby CC's.

Kelvin saw Matt, standing with his eyes closed in the corner of the outside seating area, and thought he was homeless. Kelvin said he's always wanted to help a homeless person so with a dollar, Kelvin walked up to Matt and offered him some money.

Instead of taking the bill, Matt bought Kelvin breakfast and his father some coffee. Kelvin didn't know that Matthew is the co-founder of Wildgame Innovations, has made appearances on two reality TV shows and is launching three new hunting companies. Through his business successes, he's become a multimillionaire.

To repay his kind gesture, Matt decided to take Kelvin on a shopping spree in one of his stores.