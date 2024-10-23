57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2 Make a Difference: Unlikely friendship sparks when boy mistakes multimillionaire for homeless man

6 months 18 hours 43 minutes ago Monday, April 22 2024 Apr 22, 2024 April 22, 2024 4:46 PM April 22, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sylvia Weatherspoon

BATON ROUGE - A good deed on Good Friday led to an unlikely friendship for Kelvin Ellis and Matthew Busbice. 

During an early morning in March, Matthew woke up to the sound of a fire alarm and rushed out of his apartment. While he was out of his building, Matt stopped for a coffee and a morning prayer outside of a nearby CC's. 

Kelvin saw Matt, standing with his eyes closed in the corner of the outside seating area, and thought he was homeless. Kelvin said he's always wanted to help a homeless person so with a dollar, Kelvin walked up to Matt and offered him some money. 

Instead of taking the bill, Matt bought Kelvin breakfast and his father some coffee. Kelvin didn't know that Matthew is the co-founder of Wildgame Innovations, has made appearances on two reality TV shows and is launching three new hunting companies. Through his business successes, he's become a multimillionaire. 

Trending News

To repay his kind gesture, Matt decided to take Kelvin on a shopping spree in one of his stores. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days