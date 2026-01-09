74°
Latest Weather Blog
2 Make a Difference: MLK Fest 2026
BATON ROUGE - In this week's 2 Make a Difference, Sylvia Weatherspoon previews MLK Fest 2026, which takes place Saturday, Jan. 17 and Monday, Jan. 19.
Trending News
If you know someone who makes a difference, send their name, contact information and a brief summary of their story to sylvia@wbrz.com.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Madison Prep boys basketball beats Central
-
Dedan Thomas is doubtful for Saturday's game
-
Two shot Thursday, police say both are tied to domestic incidents
-
Residents raise concerns as Hyundai Steel Facility moves forward in Ascension Parish
-
State highway officials changing Pecue Lane traffic flow Monday ahead of new...