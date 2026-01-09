2 Make a Difference: MLK Fest 2026

BATON ROUGE - In this week's 2 Make a Difference, Sylvia Weatherspoon previews MLK Fest 2026, which takes place Saturday, Jan. 17 and Monday, Jan. 19.

If you know someone who makes a difference, send their name, contact information and a brief summary of their story to sylvia@wbrz.com.