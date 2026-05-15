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Tangipahoa deputies asking for public's help in locating Slidell woman missing from recovery center
HAMMOND — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a 30-year-old woman who walked away from a local rescue and recovery center and may be in distress.
According to the sheriff's office, Nicole Middleton from Slidell left the LynHaven Retreat property on Old Covington Highway on foot on May 12. She is not believed to have any identification or personal belongings, including a cellphone, with her.
Middleton has brown eyes and brown hair and receives treatment for a mental illness. She was last seen wearing a grey shirt and blue jeans with sandals.
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Anyone with information on Middleton's whereabouts is urged to contact officials at 985-771-1161.
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