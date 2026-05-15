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Voters protest Supreme Court's decision to strike down Louisiana's congressional map ahead of May 16 election

2 hours 48 minutes 16 seconds ago Friday, May 15 2026 May 15, 2026 May 15, 2026 6:28 PM May 15, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Several groups across the state mobilized on Friday at the state capitol to protest the Supreme Court's decision to strike down Louisiana's congressional map. 

Advocates said the decision weakened majority minority districts. 

"It's important to have this crowd of people out here for everyone to truly understand exactly what is going on and how that is affecting 33% of the voting people in Louisiana in future elections," activist Edgar Cage said. 

Members hoped to battle misinformation surrounding the canceled congressional election in the May 16 primary by registering those in the community to vote and inviting new people to join the fight for fair voting rights. 

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The House election will be held on Nov. 3, with the elections being an open primary.

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