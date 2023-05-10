#2 LSU baseball blasts its way back to winning in run rule victory over Northwestern State 14-4

BATON ROUGE, La. – #2 LSU blasted four home runs Tuesday night as the Tigers defeated Northwestern State, 14-4, in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The game ended after the top of the seventh inning due to the NCAA 10-run rule, and it marked LSU’s 13th run-rule victory this season.

LSU improved to 38-10 on the year, while Northwestern State dropped to 25-21.

Tommy White once again the offensive catalyst, going 3 for 4 with 4 RBI and a homerun. His 17th longball in the third inning to left field was just the third homerun that the Tiger third baseman has pulled this season. Cade Beloso and Hayden Travinski followed with consecutive homers of their own for a back to back to back power surge.

The Tigers return to action at 7:30 p.m. CT Friday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field, when they play host to Mississippi State in Game 1 of a three-game SEC series. Friday’s contest will be televised on the SEC Network, and it will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network.