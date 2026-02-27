REPORT: State Senate President calls Landry's proposal to double LA Gator funds 'unsustainable financially'

BATON ROUGE — State Senate President Cameron Henry told The Advocate that he does not support Gov. Jeff Landry's request to double funding for the state's voucher program to give parents taxpayer dollars to pay for private school tuition.

Henry said that the call to increase spending on the Louisiana Giving All True Opportunity to Rise (LA GATOR) program to $88 million is "unsustainable financially."

Landry initially sought $93.5 million when trying to fund the program in 2025, but was only given $43.5 million by the legislature.

Henry's Wednesday comments are a doubling down on previous statements he made about LA GATOR. He was initially skeptical of increasing funding, joining opposition levied by teachers' unions, who say they fear the plan will lead to cutbacks in public school funding.