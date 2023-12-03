2 Florida players arrested, face charges for shooting BB gun

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Two Florida freshmen football players face felony charges for firing BB guns into a residential hall on the Gainesville campus.

Officials say Tyrie Cleveland and Rick Wells - both 18 - were arrested Sunday. They remained in the Alachua County Jail on Monday morning and face felony charges of criminal mischief and firing into an occupied dwelling. Jail records don't indicate whether they have lawyers.

A police report says a university officer went to Keys Residential housing on Friday night and saw three windows had been shattered. A review of surveillance video showed two males shooting BB guns earlier that evening. The officer later identified Cleveland and Wells by their ID cards.

The report says Wells admitted to the shooting and turned over his gun.

Both are enrolled in summer school. The Gators begin practice on Aug. 4.