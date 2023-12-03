65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
2 Florida players arrested, face charges for shooting BB gun

7 years 4 months 2 weeks ago Monday, July 18 2016 Jul 18, 2016 July 18, 2016 11:18 AM July 18, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Two Florida freshmen football players face felony charges for firing BB guns into a residential hall on the Gainesville campus.

Officials say Tyrie Cleveland and Rick Wells - both 18 - were arrested Sunday. They remained in the Alachua County Jail on Monday morning and face felony charges of criminal mischief and firing into an occupied dwelling. Jail records don't indicate whether they have lawyers.

A police report says a university officer went to Keys Residential housing on Friday night and saw three windows had been shattered. A review of surveillance video showed two males shooting BB guns earlier that evening. The officer later identified Cleveland and Wells by their ID cards.

The report says Wells admitted to the shooting and turned over his gun.

Both are enrolled in summer school. The Gators begin practice on Aug. 4.

