2 escape house fire on Woodglynn Drive

May 23, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

BATON ROUGE – Two people were able to escape a house fire caused by unattended cooking in the 3200 block of Woodglynn Drive on Tuesday morning.

The fire occurred around 9:45 a.m. and the two occupants of the home were able to escape before firefighters arrived, the Baton Rouge Fire Department says.

The fire destroyed the kitchen and living room of the home. The rest of the home received heavy smoke and heat damage. 

BRFD determined the fire was caused by unattended cooking on the stove. The Baton Rouge Police Department, EMS and Entergy assisted on scene.

