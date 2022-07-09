84°
2 dead after truck ran off road, hit tree in St. Landry Parish
ST. LANDRY PARISH - Two people died in a car accident Friday night when their truck ran off the road, hit a tree and flipped.
State Police said 56-year-old Joseph Chevis was driving 19-year-old Krisalyn Thomas along LA-182 near Nap Road around 10:30 p.m. when Chevis failed to negotiate a curve in the road.
Troopers said the pickup landed on its roof after the crash and both passengers were not wearing seatbelts.
Chevis died at the scene. Thomas was taken to a hospital where she later died.
Troopers believe speed was a factor but the crash is still under investigation.
