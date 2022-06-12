2 dead after crashing into tree during Houston street race

Photo: KTRK

HOUSTON - A man and a woman died late Saturday night in a car crash during an alleged street race.

According to KTRK, Houston police officers said the crash happened in northeast Houston around 10 p.m. Witnesses told officers they saw a truck racing another car before the driver lost control, veered off the road into a field, hit a tree and then flipped, the news outlet reported.

Officers said due to the damage of the accident, they could not determine if the man or the woman was driving and it is unclear what happened to the other racer.