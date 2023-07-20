Latest Weather Blog
2 dead, 4 injured after Mississippi Mardi Gras parade
PASS CHRISTIAN - Police are questioning witnesses to a shooting that left two men died and four others injured after a Mardi Gras parade in Mississippi.
Pass Christian Deputy Police Chief M.Y. Carbine told the Associated Press Monday no suspects are in custody.
Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove identified the victims as 29-year-old Carlos Bates, of Gulfport, and 43-year-old Isiah Major III, of Bay St. Louis.
Police Chief Tim Hendricks told local news outlets four other people were hospitalized. Their conditions are unknown.
Hendricks says police received a call about a fight shortly after the last unit in the St. Paul Carnival Association's parade completed its route Sunday afternoon.
Pass Christina is located on the Gulf Coast about 45 miles east of New Orleans.
