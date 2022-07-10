2 dead, 1 seriously injured after head-on crash in Lacombe

LACOMBE - Two people were killed and another was seriously injured after a crash early Sunday morning when a driver tried to pass another car and crashed into oncoming traffic.

State Police said 33-year-old Shaunna Bickham was driving 58-year-old Bernard Palmer on US-190 toward Lacombe around 3 a.m.

Witnesses told troopers Bickham tried to pass a car on the two-lane highway and hit another car head-on.

Troopers said Bickham and Palmer were not wearing their seatbelts and died at the scene. The other driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.