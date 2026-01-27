37°
Latest Weather Blog
2 alleged drug dealers arrested in Iberville Parish
PLAQUEMINE — Narcotics agents arrested two alleged drug dealers in Iberville Parish on Tuesday, according to Sheriff Brett Stassi.
The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said 47-year-old Donnie Sanchez, of Plaquemine, and 55-year-old Mary Elizabeth Hutchinson, of Addis, were allegedly dealing meth.
Trending News
The pair was booked into the Iberville Parish Jail for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hutchinson was also booked for obstruction of justice.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Buffalo Bills promote former LSU assistant to head coach, NFL says
-
2 alleged drug dealers arrested in Iberville Parish
-
Cold weather leaves Baton Rouge drivers stranded, dead batteries blamed
-
Man killed in RV fire in St. John Parish, state fire marshal...
-
TikTok settles as social media giants face landmark trial over youth addiction...
Sports Video
-
Frank Pitts, Southern University graduate who played in first Super Bowl, dies...
-
LSU head coach Lane Kiffin to lead Krewe of Endymion as co-Grand...
-
LSU women cruise past Florida for fifth straight win
-
LSU-Florida women's basketball game start time moved for Monday
-
LSU gymnastics posts highest score of the season in home opening win...