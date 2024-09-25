19-year-old dead after two-vehicle crash in Donaldsonville

DONALDSONVILLE - A 19-year-old man died after a two-vehicle crash on La. 70 at La. 3127 Wednesday morning, according to Louisiana State Police.

Police said Laterrius Williams, 19, of Belle Rose was driving behind another vehicle carrying a 25-foot flatbed trailer. The vehicle carrying the trailer began to brake so it could merge into the right turning lane, and Williams' vehicle hit the back of the Ford at a high rate of speed.

Williams was improperly restrained and was pronounced dead at the scene.