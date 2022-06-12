91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

19-year-old dead after slamming motorcycle head-on into building

4 days 23 hours 11 minutes ago Tuesday, June 07 2022 Jun 7, 2022 June 07, 2022 1:02 PM June 07, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY - A person died after crashing full-speed into the side of a building Monday.

According to the Zachary Police Department, the wreck happened Monday evening at the intersection of LA 19 and Montegudo Boulevard. The coroner's office said 19-year-old Kontrell Johnson died in the accident from multi-system trauma. 

Witnesses told officers they saw the driver crash into the building at high speed, and it appeared he made no effort to stop.

Trending News

The department said investigators were looking into whether Johnson suffered a medical episode before the crash. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days