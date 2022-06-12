91°
Latest Weather Blog
19-year-old dead after slamming motorcycle head-on into building
ZACHARY - A person died after crashing full-speed into the side of a building Monday.
According to the Zachary Police Department, the wreck happened Monday evening at the intersection of LA 19 and Montegudo Boulevard. The coroner's office said 19-year-old Kontrell Johnson died in the accident from multi-system trauma.
Witnesses told officers they saw the driver crash into the building at high speed, and it appeared he made no effort to stop.
Trending News
The department said investigators were looking into whether Johnson suffered a medical episode before the crash.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Zion Williamson says he's committed to Pelicans, expected to accept max offer
-
Residents hit the streets with Narcan in the war against Fentanyl
-
SAINTS: Vet QB Andy Dalton could serve as valuable backup if Winston...
-
VIDEO: Community group bands together to reduce violence, Mayor Broome discusses the...
-
Denham Springs teen wanted for rioting, other charges after street-racing 'takeover' in...
Sports Video
-
Zion Williamson says he's committed to Pelicans, expected to accept max offer
-
SAINTS: Vet QB Andy Dalton could serve as valuable backup if Winston...
-
Saints hope first-round pick Trevor Penning will help solidify the offensive line
-
WATCH: Sports2's Corey Rholdon catches up with ESPN Saints reporter Mike Triplett...
-
Devery Henderson Saints Hall of Fame