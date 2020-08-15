78°
19-year-old dead after boat slams into rock jetty at night

Saturday, August 15 2020
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

HACKBERRY, La. (AP) — A 19-year-old Louisiana man died when his boat slammed into rock jetties at night, the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said.

Ross K. Broussard of Hackberry and a second occupant were both thrown onto the rocks about 9:15 p.m. Thursday, but the second person was unhurt and called for help, according to a news release sent Friday.

Investigators think the 22-foot (6.7 meter) boat was going fast but don’t think alcohol was a factor, enforcement division spokesman Adam Einck said in an email.

The crash occurred in the Calcasieu Ship Channel in the Hackberry area. The department is investigating it.

Broussard’s body was turned over to the Cameron Parish Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.

