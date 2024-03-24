68°
18-year-old killed in road rage shooting Saturday, BRPD looking for suspects
BATON ROUGE - An 18-year-old was shot to death at the end of a road rage incident just after noon on Saturday.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said two cars were weaving through traffic — both traveling north on I-10 near Dalrymple Drive.
BRPD said multiple shots were fired and driver 18-year-old Jayrick Washington had been hit. His car crashed near the Fuqua Street exit ramp off of I-110. Washington was declared dead at the scene.
Police said the suspects fled the area. Anyone with information about the road rage shooting can call (225)389-4896.
