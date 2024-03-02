55°
18-year-old injured after shooting on Scenic Highway, injuries considered non-life threatening
BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting on Scenic Highway Friday night, according to officials.
Police responded to 7801 Scenic Highway after reports of shots fired an 18-year-old male had non-life threatening gunshot wounds to the lower torso and hand.
At this time, there is no motive or suspect. This incident is currently under investigation.
