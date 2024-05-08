90°
18-wheeler, train collide near Scenic Highway between Scotlandville and Zachary

1 hour 9 minutes 9 seconds ago Wednesday, May 08 2024 May 8, 2024 May 08, 2024 3:00 PM May 08, 2024 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — An 18-wheeler and a Kansas City Southern train collided Wednesday afternoon at a crossing near Scenic Highway between Scotlandville and Zachary. No injuries were reported.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the 18-wheeler tipped over and spilled a load of coal on the roadway near where Barge Canal Road meets Scenic Highway. 

Hazardous material cleanup crews were called to deal with the mess.

The sheriff's office said the driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured. 

