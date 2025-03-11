17-year-old Scotlandville High student shot, killed outside Bradfield Avenue apartments

BATON ROUGE — A 17-year-old Scotlandville High School student was fatally shot off Scotland Avenue on Monday afternoon.

Anthony Robinson was killed after being shot at the Village Green Apartments on Bradfield Avenue near Scotland Avenue.

Robinson was shot around 2:50 p.m. and taken to the hospital with critical injuries. He was later pronounced dead. Baton Rouge Police said they believe a 16-year-old boy shot Robinson as he was getting off a school bus.

According to BRPD, the 16-year-old boy was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center on first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of weapons charges.

"This heartbreaking event has deeply impacted our school community. As we mourn this devastating loss, we want to assure you that the Baton Rouge Police Department is actively investigating and working to understand the circumstances surrounding this tragedy," an East Baton Rouge Parish Schools spokesperson said in a statement.

The school system will make counselors available to "provide guidance and comfort to anyone in need.

"In times like these, it is important that we come together as a community, offering strength and support to one another. Let us lean on each other as we navigate this difficult moment together," the spokesperson said.