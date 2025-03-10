73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One hurt in shooting along Bradfield Avenue on Monday

1 hour 4 minutes 35 seconds ago Monday, March 10 2025 Mar 10, 2025 March 10, 2025 3:34 PM March 10, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a shooting along Bradfield Avenue on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened along Bradfield, which is just off of Scotland Avenue.

One person was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. 

No more information was immediately available. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days