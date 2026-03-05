71°
New autism center in Baton Rouge holds open house
BATON ROUGE - A new autism center is coming to Baton Rouge.
Merakey held an open house to show the community what the center has to offer. The non-profit works to support children and families with disabilities.
People got the chance to tour the facility and learn about its services, programs and job opportunities. More information is available here.
