17-year-old indicted in March shooting that killed a man and wounded a toddler

1 hour 25 minutes 43 seconds ago Monday, June 03 2024 Jun 3, 2024 June 03, 2024 9:55 PM June 03, 2024 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A 17-year-old has been indicted in adult court in a March shooting that killed a man and injured a toddler.

Cameron Moore was charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

He's accused of killing Jashawn Neal and shooting a one-year-old girl. The two were shot March 26 at the Colonial Terrace apartment complex on Wooddale Boulevard. 

Moore was arrested as a juvenile on first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder within days of the crime. 

Moore is being held in EBR's Juvenile Detention Center. 

