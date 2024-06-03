78°
17-year-old indicted in March shooting that killed a man and wounded a toddler
BATON ROUGE - A 17-year-old has been indicted in adult court in a March shooting that killed a man and injured a toddler.
Cameron Moore was charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.
He's accused of killing Jashawn Neal and shooting a one-year-old girl. The two were shot March 26 at the Colonial Terrace apartment complex on Wooddale Boulevard.
Moore was arrested as a juvenile on first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder within days of the crime.
Moore is being held in EBR's Juvenile Detention Center.
