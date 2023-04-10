17-year-old hurt in drive-by shooting Monday

DONALDSONVILLE - A 17-year-old was hurt Monday during a drive-by shooting in Donaldsonville.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the 17-year-old boy was near the corner of Evangeline Drive and East Bayou Road around 12 p.m.

After the shooting, the victim was driven to a hospital in a personal car with non-life-threatening injuries.

No information about a suspect or motive has been released.