Latest Weather Blog
16-year-old to be charged as adult on murder, armed robbery charges
BATON ROUGE - At a juvenile court detention hearing for 16-year-old Brandon Lewis, a judge found probable cause for the first-degree murder and armed robbery charges he faced in the April 2 murder of Darby Marmillion, ruling that he can be charged as an adult.
The matters at juvenile court were handled by Assistant District Attorneys Shané Robins and Harry Landry III. Lewis' case will now be handled in the 19th JDC.
Deputies said that Lewis met Marmillion at the Courtyard Boulevard apartment complex, got into her car, and pulled a handgun on her during an alleged transaction involving vape pens. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office added that the teen then robbed her of the vape pens at gunpoint and shot her before leaving the area.
Marmillion was taken to the hospital but died from her injuries the next day.
Trending News
Lewis was then arrested and charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, and obstruction of justice. He was booked into the Juvenile Detention Facility.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LaHouse tells residents to prepare roofs, have emergency bags packed ahead of...
-
GOHSEP leaders urge citizens to download Get A Game Plan app during...
-
Inside the cruise ship at the center of a rare hantavirus outbreak
-
2une In Previews: Manship Theatre hosting Mother's Day tribute concert
-
Ole Miss football hires son of Brian Kelly after LSU stint
Sports Video
-
Ole Miss football hires son of Brian Kelly after LSU stint
-
Olympian, Heisman winner among 4 former LSU Tigers who attended 2026 Met...
-
LSU baseball pounds out 16 hits in big win over Wave
-
LSU's Zac Cowan earns SEC Pitcher of the Week
-
Southern Jaguar softball seeking championship at the end of historic season