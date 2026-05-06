16-year-old to be charged as adult on murder, armed robbery charges

BATON ROUGE - At a juvenile court detention hearing for 16-year-old Brandon Lewis, a judge found probable cause for the first-degree murder and armed robbery charges he faced in the April 2 murder of Darby Marmillion, ruling that he can be charged as an adult.

The matters at juvenile court were handled by Assistant District Attorneys Shané Robins and Harry Landry III. Lewis' case will now be handled in the 19th JDC.

Deputies said that Lewis met Marmillion at the Courtyard Boulevard apartment complex, got into her car, and pulled a handgun on her during an alleged transaction involving vape pens. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office added that the teen then robbed her of the vape pens at gunpoint and shot her before leaving the area.

Marmillion was taken to the hospital but died from her injuries the next day.

Lewis was then arrested and charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, and obstruction of justice. He was booked into the Juvenile Detention Facility.