17-year-old arrested for shooting one person to death in West Baton Rouge early Saturday morning
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - One person is dead following a shooting at a West Baton Rouge bar early Saturday morning.
According to West Baton Rouge Sheriff Maj. Zack Simmers, the victim was shot near Raxx Bar and taken to a hospital where they later died.
A 17-year-old was arrested Saturday night and charged with second-degree murder.
No more details were readily available.
