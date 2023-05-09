16-year-old shot, killed in Mid-City

BATON ROUGE - A 16-year-old was shot and killed Friday afternoon in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to authorities.

The shooting happened on Spain Street at around 1:15 p.m. Friday and the teen was found dead on arrival at unoccupied apartment, officials told News 2.

Family members in the area said they believe the teen and his friends were playing with a gun. That information has not yet been confirmed by police. Investigators said they're talking to those that were with the victim at the time.

"He's young, he's very respectful...and everything else," said one neighbor in the area. "I'm just shocked."

It's the second reported shooting in the parish this morning. A woman was shot in the head during what was reported to be an accidental shooting, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

This shooting is under investigation and anyone with information relative to this incident is urged to contact the BRPD Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869.