Latest Weather Blog
16-year-old shot, killed in Mid-City
BATON ROUGE - A 16-year-old was shot and killed Friday afternoon in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to authorities.
The shooting happened on Spain Street at around 1:15 p.m. Friday and the teen was found dead on arrival at unoccupied apartment, officials told News 2.
Family members in the area said they believe the teen and his friends were playing with a gun. That information has not yet been confirmed by police. Investigators said they're talking to those that were with the victim at the time.
"He's young, he's very respectful...and everything else," said one neighbor in the area. "I'm just shocked."
It's the second reported shooting in the parish this morning. A woman was shot in the head during what was reported to be an accidental shooting, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
Trending News
This shooting is under investigation and anyone with information relative to this incident is urged to contact the BRPD Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869.
Related Stories
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man dies one week after being struck along Ascension Parish road; family...
-
Teacher 'sick out' forces St. Helena schools to close Monday, just days...
-
Argument led to chaotic gunfight in downtown Baton Rouge late Sunday night;...
-
Livingston councilman says pond protocols to be reviewed in wake of two...
-
Facebook group devoted to tracking panhandler's movements, warning others