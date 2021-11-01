16-year-old not wearing seatbelt killed in single-vehicle crash

LAFAYETTE PARISH - A 16-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash outside of Lafayette early Monday morning.

Louisiana State Police said a juvenile was driving on Highway 723 near Pitt Road shortly before 4 a.m. Monday when their vehicle traveled off the road and went into a ditch.

Lafayette teenager Jace Judice died in the crash. Troopers said he was unrestrained and pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police said the juvenile driver and other juvenile passenger were wearing their seatbelts and not injured.

Troopers said the driver was not impaired at the time of the crash and was ticketed for careless operation, driving with a learner's permit and no headlamps.

State Police said over the Halloween weekend Troopers investigated 10 fatal crashes resulting in 12 deaths, which does not include crashes investigated by local and parish law enforcement agencies.