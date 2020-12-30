62°
$150K in unclaimed property returned at Baton Rouge event

5 years 4 months 6 days ago Tuesday, August 25 2015 Aug 25, 2015 August 25, 2015 6:53 AM August 25, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE- The Louisiana Department of the Treasury has returned $150,506 in unclaimed money to hundreds of residents during an event in Baton Rouge.
    
State Treasury John Kennedy, in a statement Monday, said one lady found $20,000 during Saturday's Unclaimed Property event at the Mall of Louisiana. Kennedy says a person has a better chance of finding unclaimed property than of winning the lottery.
    
Since 1972, the program has returned more than $373 million to almost 600,000 Louisiana citizens.
    
Those who missed the event are encouraged to search for missing money online at www.LATreasury.com or call toll-free at 1-888-925-4127 Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

