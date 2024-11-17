69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

15-year-old arrested for murder, allegedly shot and killed man

3 hours 16 minutes 30 seconds ago Sunday, November 17 2024 Nov 17, 2024 November 17, 2024 7:05 PM November 17, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

JEANERETTE - A 15-year-old was arrested for murder after allegedly killing a 23-year-old on Saturday. 

The Jeanerette Police Department said officers found Jamul Sparrow Jr. shot to death in a vehicle on St. Charles Street. 

Officers said they determined that the 15-year-old, who was not named, was responsible for Sparrow's death. The teenager was arrested and booked for second-degree murder, illegal possession of a gun by a juvenile and illegal use of weapons. 

Trending News

No more information was immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days