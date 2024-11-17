69°
15-year-old arrested for murder, allegedly shot and killed man
JEANERETTE - A 15-year-old was arrested for murder after allegedly killing a 23-year-old on Saturday.
The Jeanerette Police Department said officers found Jamul Sparrow Jr. shot to death in a vehicle on St. Charles Street.
Officers said they determined that the 15-year-old, who was not named, was responsible for Sparrow's death. The teenager was arrested and booked for second-degree murder, illegal possession of a gun by a juvenile and illegal use of weapons.
No more information was immediately available.
