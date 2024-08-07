95°
15-year-old arrested for attempted first-degree murder after shooting on Washington Avenue
BATON ROUGE - A 15-year-old was arrested for attempted first-degree murder after a shooting on Washington Avenue.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting took place on July 25 around 2:47 a.m., and a female juvenile suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting. The shooting occurred as a result of a verbal altercation, BRPD said.
A 15-year-old male was identified as a suspect and was booked into the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center without incident.
