15-year-old arrested, booked on murder charges for other teenager's death
THIBODAUX - A 15-year-old was arrested Tuesday and booked on murder charges after another teenager was killed over the weekend.
The Thibodaux Police Department said 15-year-old Jairen Cole was found with multiple gunshot wounds Sept. 10 and taken to a hospital where he later died.
Tuesday, police arrested a 15-year-old male and he was booked for second-degree murder. Officers said the he is being held in the Lafourche Parish Juvenile Justice Facility.
Police have not released any additional details about the shooting.
