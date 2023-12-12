15 year anniversary of significant Capitol City Snowstorm

15 years ago, a widespread snow event occurred across south and southeast Louisiana. To this day, that storm is still responsible for some of the highest snowfall accumulations ever recorded in southeast Louisiana.

During the early morning hours of Dec. 11, 2008, rain was occurring across southeast Louisiana. This would eventually turn to sleet, and then all snow. This snow would last five to seven hours.

In total, two to six inches of snow was common across the Baton Rouge area. Isolated totals of six to eight inches happened further to the east. Some snow flakes that fell were a half an inch in diameter. The weight of the snow caused power outages and tree damage. There were also several reports of thundersnow.

